Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt will receive some routine maintenance after he caught both of the Rays' past two games. Francisco Mejia will relieve Bethancourt behind the dish Wednesday.
