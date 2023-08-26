Bethancourt will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Bethancourt's share of the playing time behind the plate hasn't meaningfully changed with the shift from Francisco Mejia to Rene Pinto as the team's second catcher. Bethancourt and Pinto have each started eight of the team's last 16 games.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Ends homer drought•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of lineup•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Notches two hits•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: On bench amid slump•