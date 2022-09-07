Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Bethancourt took Eduard Bazardo yard in the sixth inning to tally his 10th home run of the season. That continued his recent binge of power, as he now has five homers across his last 11 starts. Also of note, Bethancourt started at first base over Ji-Man Choi, and he could pick up extra plate appearances moving forward if that usage continues. For the season, Bethancourt has a .240/.275/.403 line across 277 plate appearances.
