Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Bethancourt will be getting a breather Wednesday after he started at catcher in three of the Rays' last four games. Rene Pinto will step in behind the dish and form a battery with starting pitcher Jalen Beeks.
