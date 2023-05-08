Bethancourt went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Yankees in extras.

Bethancourt chased Gerrit Cole in the sixth inning with a game-tying, three-run home run. The catcher now has six homers and 14 RBI across 21 games (80 plate appearances), and he continues to operate as the No. 1 catcher, while Francisco Mejia (16 games and 57 plate appearances) serves as the backup.