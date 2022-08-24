Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Angels.

Bethancourt launched a solo homer off Jesse Chavez in the bottom of the seventh inning before ripping a two-run single later in the frame. The catcher has now gone deep in three straight starts and eight times this season overall. Since the beginning of August, Bethancourt has batted .270 with three home runs, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base over 37 at-bats in 11 games.