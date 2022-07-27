Bethancourt went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against the Orioles.
Bethancourt has been unremarkable since joining the Rays on July 12, collecting only three hits in 17 at-bats. He was in a near exactly even split for playing time behind the plate, but Bethancourt will likely see more consistent plate appearances with Francisco Mejia (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Rene Pinto was recalled to serve as the backup catcher.
