Bethancourt has only two hits in 14 at-bats during Grapefruit League play.
Bethancourt has a roster spot locked up, but his portion of playing time is undetermined. Francisco Mejia is the other half of the duo behind the plate for the Rays, and he has also struggled this spring. The result could be an even split of playing time between Mejia and Bethancourt to begin the regular season.
