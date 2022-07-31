Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Bethancourt will sit for the third time in four games and may have slipped behind Rene Pinto on the depth chart at catcher. Since being acquired from the Athletics on July 9 to add depth behind the dish, Bethancourt has batted .160 with one extra-base hit in his first eight games with Tampa Bay.
