Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt will get a breather after he caught both of the final two games of the Rays' series with the Yankees over the weekend. Francisco Mejia will spell Bethancourt behind the dish.
