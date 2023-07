Bethancourt will sit Saturday against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bethancourt has looked like the Rays' clear top catcher over the last two weeks, starting eight of 11 games behind the plate prior to Saturday's contest. That run immediately followed a stretch in which Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia alternated starts for 12 consecutive games, however, so it's not clear that Bethancourt will start much more than half of Tampa Bay's games in the second half.