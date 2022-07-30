Bethancourt isn't starting Saturday against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday and will be on the bench for the second time in the last three games. Rene Pinto is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
