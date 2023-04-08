Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus Oakland, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 31-year-old and Francisco Mejia have alternated starts every game this season, and Mejia will get the nod Saturday after Bethancourt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Friday's contest. Assuming the trend continues, Bethancourt should be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
