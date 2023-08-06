Bethancourt went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Bethancourt tallied his first multi-hit effort since June 30 and had just his second extra-base hit in his last 20 games. The 31-year-old has had a rough go at the plate this year, slashing .218/.251/.368 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 33 runs and an 11:63 BB:K in 248 plate appearances. Despite his struggles, Bethancourt faces little competition for starts behind the dish since Francisco Mejia (knee) went down with a sprained knee July 20.