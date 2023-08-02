Bethancourt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Rene Pinto will start at catcher for the Rays and bat ninth. Bethancourt has gone 1-for-21 (.048) over his last nine games and is slashing just .130/.200/.152 in 50 plate appearances since the beginning of July.
