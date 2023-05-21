Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Brewers, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt will get a day off after he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a strikeout in Saturday's victory. Francisco Mejia will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale with Milwaukee.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Slugs seventh homer•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Gets Saturday off•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Moves to bench Monday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Hits clutch three-run homer•