Bethancourt will be on the bench Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt started behind the plate on Opening Day, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Francisco Mejia will be the catcher Saturday. The exact playing-time split between the pair may take some time to determine.
