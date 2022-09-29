Bethancourt is not in the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Bethancourt started the past three games and will take a seat after he went 2-for-11 with an RBI, a run and six strikeouts during that span. Francisco Mejia will step in behind the plate and bat ninth in Thursday's series finale.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Three hits in Sunday's win•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Hits 10th homer•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Slugs ninth homer•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Homers in blowout win•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Slugs sixth homer•