Bethancourt went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI on Friday against the Dodgers.

Bethancourt turned in his second consecutive multi-hit game and third in his last four starts. After slugging five homers in April, Bethancourt has only two long balls -- and six extra-base hits overall -- across 18 games in May. Nevertheless, he's maintained a .275 batting average with five RBI and seven runs scored in that same span.