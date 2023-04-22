Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-7 win over the White Sox.
With the Rays down 7-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth and staring at their first home loss of the season, Bethancourt kicked off the game-winning rally by squeaking an opposite-field shot just over the right-field wall. It's the catcher's third long ball as part of his six-game hitting streak, and he's now hitting .268 (11-for-41) on the year with four homers, seven RBI and nine runs in 12 contests.
