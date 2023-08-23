Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though he's hitting .300 with a .756 OPS in August, Bethancourt's standing atop the depth chart at catcher may still be somewhat shaky. He was on the bench for four of the previous six games while the Rays opted to give Rene Pinto more work behind the dish. Bethancourt's longer track record should be enough to make him the Rays' nominal No. 1 catcher, and both he and Pinto will no longer be threatened by Francisco Mejia (knee), who was designated for assignment Tuesday after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list.