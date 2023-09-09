Bethancourt sits for the second straight game Saturday against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt has hit just .240/.264/.380 over the last month, striking out 21 times to go with just two walks. Rene Pinto will get another start behind the plate.
