Bethancourt will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Bethancourt's consecutive days off immediately follow a stretch in which he started three straight games and seven out of 10. Francisco Mejia remains the starter behind the plate Saturday.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Sits second straight•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Three hits in Sunday's win•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Hits 10th homer•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Slugs ninth homer•