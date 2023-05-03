Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He'll take a seat after going 1-for-8 with a home run while catching in both of the past two games. Francisco Mejia will check in behind the plate in place of Bethancourt.
