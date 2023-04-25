Bethancourt went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Astros.

Bethancourt started the season in an even split behind the plate with Francisco Mejia, but Bethancourt has started six of the last eight games behind the plate. He's earned that extra run as he's in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .400 with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored. Overall, Bethancourt has maintained a 170 wRC+ and a .409 wOBA across 54 plate appearances on the campaign.