Bethancourt will be on the bench for the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Bethancourt hits the bench after going 1-for-10 with a run scored in the first game of the day. Francisco Mejia will take over behind the plate. Bethancourt still has the clear edge in playing time on the season, starting 35 games to Mejia's 25, though he's yet to make more than two starts in a row at any point this season.