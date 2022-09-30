Bethancourt isn't starting Friday against Houston, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Bethancourt will get a second game off after recording a .467 OPS in the past week. Francisco Mejia will start instead behind the dish and bat sixth.
