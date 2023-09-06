Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bethancourt and Rene Pinto have alternated starts over the past 15 games, but Pinto will make his second straight start Wednesday against Boston. Bethancourt has a .226/.258/.375 slash line with nine home runs in 94 games this season and should continue to split time with Pinto down the stretch.