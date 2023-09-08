Bethancourt isn't in the Rays' lineup Friday against Seattle.
Bethancourt will take a seat Friday after going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts across his last three games. Rene Pinto will start behind the dish and bat ninth while Bethancourt regroups.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Cedes start to Pinto•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Heads to bench•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•