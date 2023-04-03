Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia have alternated turns behind the dish for each of the Rays' first four games of the season, with the latter catcher getting the starting nod Monday. Expect a relatively equitable timeshare between the two backstops to remain in place while both are healthy and producing at a similar level.