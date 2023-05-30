site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bethancourt isn't in the Rays' lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt has been seeing the ball well lately, logging a 1.133 OPS across 15 plate appearances over the past week. He'll get a day off Tuesday in favor of Francsico Mejia, who will bat ninth.
