Bethancourt went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Friday against the Orioles.
Bethancourt wasn't in the starting lineup, but he entered the game in the sixth inning and connected on his first homer with the Rays. He's alternated starts with Francisco Mejia since being formally added to the roster and has collected two hits in seven at-bats. For the season, Bethancourt is hitting .250/.298/.398 across 189 plate appearances, and he should benefit from improved lineup context for the rest of the season.
