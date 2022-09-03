Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against the Yankees.

Bethancourt launched a two-run home run in the seventh inning against Domingo German. He now has nine long balls on the season, four of which have come in his last eight starts. Bethancourt has started seven of the Rays' last 11 games and has maintained a .238/.275/.393 line across 266 plate appearances on the season.