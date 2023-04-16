Bethancourt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-1 win over Toronto.
Bethancourt's three-run shot in the fifth extended Tampa Bay's lead to 7-1 and gave the catcher a long ball in back-to-back games. After not getting a hit across his first three starts, Bethancourt has hit safely in five of his last six, totaling two multi-hit games and six RBI during that stretch.
