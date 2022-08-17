Bethancourt went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in a 3-1 win Tuesday against the Yankees.
Bethancourt reached on an error in the fourth and stole second base. It was his fifth steal in six attempts this season. Since joining the Rays in July, he's posted a .176/.192/.255 line with one homer in 16 games. Thirteen of his 14 starts for Tampa Bay have come behind the plate.
