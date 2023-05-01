Bethancourt went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the White Sox.

Bethancourt was quieted at the plate until taking Kendall Graveman deep in the eighth for his fifth home run of the season. The 31-year-old plated his second run of the game the following inning on a sacrifice fly. Bethancourt had a career-high 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 39 runs scored a season ago and seems well on his way to surpassing those marks barring any sort of injury. He's now slashing .250/.303/.567 with nine extra base hits, 11 RBI, 12 runs and a 5:17 BB:K over 66 plate appearances.