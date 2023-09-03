Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rene Pinto will get the nod behind the dish in the series finale in Cleveland. Bethnacourt and Pinto have alternated starts at catcher over the past 12 games and look to be stuck in a near-even timeshare for now.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Heads to bench•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Ends homer drought•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of lineup•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Hits bench Wednesday•