Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Blue Jays.
Bethancourt went deep for back-to-back homers with Josh Lowe in the seventh inning. It was Bethancourt's second homer of the season, and he now has an extra-base hit in four of his last five starts. He continues to split time evenly with Francisco Mejia behind the plate, but if Bethancourt continues to hit well he could start to earn additional plate appearances.
