Bethancourt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Filling in behind the dish for a resting Francisco Mejia, Bethancourt came up big on offense, with his two extra-base knocks matching his output from his previous seven contests combined. For his efforts, Bethancourt will be rewarded with another start at catcher in Monday's series opener with the Astros, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Bethancourt is batting eighth Monday.