Sulser gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Guardians. He struck out two.

Bryan Baker has pitched the prior two days and three of the last four, so Tampa Bay's closer got a breather while Sulser handled the ninth in his place. The 36-year-old righty delivered his sixth straight scoreless appearance, and the save was his first since 2022 when he was a member of the Marlins. Sulser has moved into a high-leverage role in an injury-shortened Rays bullpen, picking up holds in his last two appearances coming into Tuesday, but his 3.24 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through 16.2 innings on the season don't inspire a lot of confidence.