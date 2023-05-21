Criswell was called up from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.
Criswell will return to the majors after being sent down April 22. The right-hander has surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over 6.2 frames in two appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Criswell has been more effective with Durham, posting a 3.38 ERA over 29.1 innings in seven appearances, including six starts. It's possible that he's asked to make spot start in the near future, but he'll replace Ryan Thompson on the major-league roster nonetheless.