Criswell will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to serve as the starter or bulk reliever in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Friday's game getting postponed and the Rays not having any off days until July 24, they needed to have some sort of bullpen game as part of Saturday's doubleheader. Criswell has a 5.14 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 21 innings across six MLB appearances.