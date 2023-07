Criswell was recalled by the Rays to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Criswell is expected to either start the nightcap or serve as the bulk reliever. All six of Criswell's big-league appearances this season have come in relief, but all have lasted at least 2.1 innings. He owns a 5.14 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, though those numbers are inflated by a .362 BABIP.