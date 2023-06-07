Criswell is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Shawn Armstrong in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Armstrong is unlikely to work more than once through the order before turning the game over to the bullpen, with Criswell being the primary candidate to cover multiple innings behind him. Criswell has yet to make a start for the Rays this season but has covered at least 2.1 innings in each of his five appearances with the big club, pitching to a 6.11 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.