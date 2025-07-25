The Rays placed Kim on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a low back strain, retroactive to Tuesday.

Kim left Monday's game against the White Sox due to lower back tightness, and he will go on the IL after missing the Rays' last three games. It's the 29-year-old's second stint on the IL this season after he missed the first half of the year while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and a calf injury in early July has limited him to just 10 games with the Rays this year. Kim did go through a pregame workout before Friday's contest against the Reds, so he could be facing a short stint on the IL. The Rays reinstated Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.