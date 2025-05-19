Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Kim (shoulder) could begin participating in the rookie-level Florida Complex League by the end of the week, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim remains on the 60-day injured list and is still waiting to make his Rays debut after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder last October, but he seems to be approaching the finish line in a long recovery process. According to Bass, Kim was on the field prior to Monday's game against the Astros and was taking grounders in the middle infield and making throws to first base at what appeared to be full velocity. Cash added that Kim will take live batting practice and see more involvement in defensive work as the weeks rolls along, and if all goes well, the 29-year-old will take part in his first game action in the minors. Kim is expected to be in line for a brief stay in the FCL before joining up with a higher-level minor-league affiliate as soon as next week.