Kim was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to low back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim spent time on the injured list with a lower back strain at the end of July before he was activated Aug. 1. It's been a season full of injuries for the 29-year-old shortstop, as he's also dealt with calf, shoulder and hamstring issues, limiting Kim to just 23 games to this point. It's unclear if Kim will need another IL stint. Tristan Gray is at shortstop for Tampa Bay on Wednesday.