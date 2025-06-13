Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim (shoulder) was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday due to right hamstring tightness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Kim has yet to play in the majors this season while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, but he did begin a rehab assignment late last month and has appeared in 12 games for Triple-A Durham. Across 49 trips to the plate with Durham, Kim is slashing .211/.347/.263 with just two extra-base hits, four RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases and an 8:5 BB:K. Kim is expected to resume his rehab stint as soon as next week.
