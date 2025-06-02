default-cbs-image
Kim (shoulder) started at second base Sunday, continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, MLB.com reports.

Kim made his fifth total appearance with Durham on Sunday, but it marked the first time he fielded a position. Overall, he's gone 2-for-16 with two walks, two RBI and a stolen base. Kim should be activated by mid-June.

