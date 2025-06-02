Kim (shoulder) started at second base Sunday, continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, MLB.com reports.
Kim made his fifth total appearance with Durham on Sunday, but it marked the first time he fielded a position. Overall, he's gone 2-for-16 with two walks, two RBI and a stolen base. Kim should be activated by mid-June.
More News
-
Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: No significant change in recovery•
-
Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Getting checkup next week•
-
Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Opens season on IL•