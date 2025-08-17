Kim went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Kim has logged a steal in two of his last three games, going 4-for-11 in that span. The 29-year-old has regained a starting job at shortstop since returning from a stint on the injured list due to lower-back tightness at the start of August. Kim should be able to keep the job a while longer while Taylor Walls (groin) is out). For the season, Kim has a poor .213/.298/.333 slash line with two home runs, six steals, five RBI and five runs scored over 84 plate appearances, though he's been bothered by a handful of injuries throughout the campaign.